Karen Gillan Advises Fans to Bring Diapers and Tissues to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame is less than a week away from finally hitting theaters, and fans are eager to discover how or if their favorite group of heroes will take down Thanos. One big concern for theater goers is the movie’s runtime, which is just over three hours. If you’re hoping for a good spot to take a bathroom break, you might have trouble finding the right moment. According to the Toronto Sun, Karen Gillan (Nebula) suggests your best bet might be wearing a diaper to the film. She also recommends bringing tissues, because it’s going to be an emotional “grand finale.”

“What can I tell you? Here’s the part where I try to answer a question without saying anything at all,” Gillan explained. “I think we’re warning people to bring tissues and diapers into the cinema (laughs). The diapers are because it’s over three hours long and you need to not leave because it’s going to be that good. I think you can expect incredible fight sequences, which is not a shocker. It’s going to be this amazing grand finale, and if you’ve been following these characters for the last 10 years, I think you’re going to leave overly satisfied.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While wearing a diaper is certainly an option, seeing the movie twice opening weekend might be a more pleasant route for you and the people sitting around you.

During the interview, Gillan also revealed that Avengers: Endgame is the “best superhero movie of all time.“

In addition to Avengers: Endgame, Gillan is currently in production for the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. The actor was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!