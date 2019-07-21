Karen Gillan Perfectly Sums up Avengers: Endgame Beating Avatar at the Box Office

It’s official! After spending ten years as the top-grossing film of all time, Avatar has finally been usurped. As of yesterday, Avengers: Endgame is the worldwide box office champion, currently standing at $2,790,216,193. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been busy celebrating the news as well as getting hyped over last night’s Phase Four announcements during San Diego Comic-Com. Basically, it’s a good time to be a Marvel fan! However, the fans aren’t the only ones celebrating today. The MCU stars have also taken to the Internet to honor Avengers: Endgame and its milestone, which it earned in just under three months. Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula, posted about the win on Twitter:

A sentence I’ll likely never say again in my life: our film has become the biggest movie in cinematic goddamn history!!!!!!!!!!!! #AvengersEngame #nebula pic.twitter.com/imyOtqwSOY — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 21, 2019

“A sentence I’ll likely never say again in my life: our film has become the biggest movie in cinematic goddamn history!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote.

Many people commented on the post to congratulate the actor:

“It took 10 years for something to knock Avatar off the top spot. Congrats is well-deserved,” @adam_scanner wrote.

“Congrats to you all you truly made my favorite childhood comics come to life and It was amazing to watch,” @peterhaag86 added.

“You guys earned the spot,” @KTonarella commented.

Even Carla Gugino, who will be starring alongside Gillan in Gunpowder Milkshake, offered up her congratulations:

“SO cool! Congratulations Beauty!!!,” she replied.

In addition to Gugino and Gillan, the Gunpowder Milkshake cast features Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther). The film is being directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, and is expected to hit theaters next year.

If you want to see Avengers: Endgame for the fourth or fifth time, it’s still playing in theaters! The top-grossing movie of all time stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

In addition to Avengers: Endgame, you can also still catch Spider-Man: Far From Home on the big screen.