Karl Urban Has Hilarious Reaction to Wolverine Fan-Casting

The Boys will premiere their third season on Amazon Prime tomorrow, and the series is already getting glowing reviews. One of the stars of The Boys, Karl Urban, has been doing his press run for the series and was recently asked about how he feels about being fan-cast as Wolverine. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor was told that there’s a Reddit page where he can find hundreds of images of his head being put on Wolverine’s body.

“Oh really?” he splutters. “It’s flattering, but you have to rationally think about it. I’m what, two years younger than Hugh Jackman? [It is closer to four years.] I mean, if I was a studio looking to cast someone as Wolverine, I’d pick someone I’ll get three films out of. You’re not going to get three films out of Karl Urban unless you want a 65-year-old Wolverine.”

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film has recently revealed a full trailer that shows off what to expect from Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo go as Thor. Love and Thunder will also feature the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy and they have to get Thor back into the fight. Recently, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt gave Hemsworth his support. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Pratt praised his Marvel Studios co-star.

“I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth,” Pratt tells the magazine. “He is like Thor in real life. He’s the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I’m so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique.”

The studio describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

