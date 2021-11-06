Kate and Clint’s Costumes Are on Point in New Look at Marvel’s Hawkeye

We’re just a matter of weeks away from Hawkeye making its debut on Disney+, and the live-action series has already given fans a lot of reasons to be excited. The live-action series is set to revolve around both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and also give them both some new duds along the way. A new look at the series, which is from Lowdown Magazine, gives one of the best looks yet at Clint and Kate’s costumes. You can check it out below.

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas.

“The [Matt] Fraction/[David] Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating towards,” executive producer Trinh Tran explained in a recent interview with Entertaiment Weekly. “Once they encounter each other and go off on this journey together, there’s so much they can bounce off each other.”

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are expected to debut on Wednesday, November 24th, exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

