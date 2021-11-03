Marvel Studios Producers Are Excited for Fans to See Hawkeye Debut of Hailee Steinfeld

Kate Bishop is finally making her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The paths of Bishop and Clint Barton will collide in Hawkeye, a new Marvel series coming to Disney+ later this month, and fans are ecstatic to see Hailee Steinfeld bring the beloved Marvel heroine to life. Just as excited, it seems, are the Marvel Studios producers behind the series, who can’t wait to show audiences what Steinfeld does with the role.

Steinfeld and Kate Bishop seem like a match made in heaven, and the Marvel producers that booked her for the role knew it as soon as they met with her. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran said that the studio had wanted to work with Steinfeld for a while, but bringing Bishop into the mix made everything fall into place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember the very first day when [Kevin Feige] and I sat with Hailee to talk about it. We were just like, ‘This is Kate Bishop,’” said Tran. “When you read the comics, you get that energy from Kate – that wit and those smarts. And meeting Hailee, you see she’s so incredibly talented. Just look at the body of work she’s accomplished at such a young age. We knew having her be a part of the MCU one way or another would be very exciting, but when we started talking about this particular project and this character, she just became our go-to girl.”

As expected, Hawkeye will be based largely on the comic run from Matt Fraction and David Aja, which put Barton and Bishop together as lead characters. The banter and relationship we see on-screen in the Disney+ is directly inspired by how the two characters interacted with one another in that iconic comic series.

“The Fraction/Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating towards,” Tran explained. “Once they encounter each other and go off on this journey together, there’s so much they can bounce off each other.”

Of course, joining Steinfeld in the series is Jeremy Renner, who has been playing Clint Barton in the MCU since he appeared in Thor in 2011. He was one of the MCU’s original Avengers, and he’ll be passing the torch to Kate Bishop in this new TV series.

Are you looking forward to the debut of Marvel’s Hawkeye? Let us know in the comments!