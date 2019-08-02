Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Marvel’s Moon Knight

Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 Lineup has teased some interesting, exciting, and all-around bewildering new films and TV series to come in the next two years, with still more surprises yet to be revealed. Fans are already tossing out what other Marvel characters they want to see debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 – and one of the leading names in the pack is no doubt Moon Knight.

Marc Spector/Moon Knight is like Marvel’s supernatural-themed Batman, and is a hero whose modern revisions make a lot fans think he’d be more than perfect for an MCU film or TV series. As for who would play Marc Spector in the MCU? Well Marvel has been searching for a role John Wick star Keanu Reeves could play in the franchise, and this fan art gives you a pretty good idea of what that could look like:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Quick Moon Knight rework #KeanuReaves @Russo_Brothers”

Fan artist BossLogic has seen his star rise in a big way, Marvel Studios officially sanctioned him to do artwork for Avengers: Endgame‘s promotional campaign. It’s now become Boss’s mission to give visual substance to Marvel fans’ casting wishes for the Phase 4 saga, and Keanu Reeves’ Moon Knight just happens to be the latest in that prestigious lineup.

Now, it’s arguable whether or not Reeves looks the part of the Marc Spector / Moon Knight from the comics – or if Spector is a recognizable enough character for resemblance to even matter all that much. What should be irrefutable, however, is that Reeves has the offbeat and oddball cadence to his charisma and delivery that would be a great fit for the version of Moon Knight that Warren Ellis introduced in the “From the Dead” relaunch in the mid-2000s. That version saw Spector trying to balance several different personalities (Marc Spector/Moonknight/”Mr. Knight) and work as both a private investigator and superhero, all while being haunted by the Egyptian moongod Khonshu.

Seeing Reeves play a Marc Spector teetering on the tightrope of sanity while still kicking ass as a highly-trained superhero, and providing a demented Noir detective storyline in the vein of Ellis all sound great to us – how about you?

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: