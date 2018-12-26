Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Wolverine

Much to the dismay of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman has remained adamant that he’s not going to return to his iconic Wolverine role, leaving the claws vacant in a future Marvel movie. While there are certainly plenty of actors tossing their hats in the ring to play the classic comic hero, one of the more beloved performers in Hollywood is no joining the fray.

During an interview with ScreenGeek, John Wick star Keanu Reeves was asked about a second go-round in the world of comic book adaptations, specifically if he would rather take on the empty Wolverine role, or the probably-soon-to-be vacated Batman part. Reeves said that, if it was up to him, he’d rather take over for Hugh Jackman, and fans have already taken to social media with art depicting what the actor could look like as Wolverine.

Popular fan artist BossLogic was among those to post a picture of Reeves Wolverine, and it’s easily one of the best of the bunch. His work comes with a caveat though, joking that Reeves needs to get Jackman’s blessing before taking on the role.

“Heard the news today that Keanu Reeves would rather play Wolverine over Batman so I did a quick piece,” the artist wrote in the post. “Because he is one of my favourite people in the world I may just do a few versions. Hugh Jackman needs to give his blessings first.”

Unfortunately for X-Men fans, just about everything regarding Wolverine’s future on the big screen is up in the air. Not only is Jackman vacating the role entirely, but there’s no telling where the character could potentially appear next. Wolverine is currently one of the Marvel characters owned by Fox, but the company is in the process of selling to Disney, so whoever takes on the role next could be doing so in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you think Keanu Reeves would make a good Wolverine? What do you think of BossLogic’s version? Let us know in the comments!