Kevin Feige Comments on Blade’s MCU Status (And Fans Will Be Pleased)

Marvel Studios’ Blade movie seemed like the easiest slam dunk ever, especially after it cast Mahershala Ali in the lead role. Unfortunately, that all-star pairing has yet to become an actual movie, with a host of delays and behind-the-scenes changes, and it didn’t ease fears when the film was removed from the schedule. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the Blade film in a new interview with Omelete, saying they are committed to Blade and that the character will make it to the MCU.

When asked about Blade, Feige praised Mahershala’s version of the character and then said they are fully committed to making this project happen. “We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love the version that Mahershala has of him … I can say that the character will reach the #MCU.”

Committed to Getting it Right

It’s wonderful to hear that Marvel is still 100% behind making the Blade movie a reality and that they are still focused on Mahershala playing the character. A number of rumors and reports have swirled around Blade, but one that turned out not to be the case was the film losing its current director, as Yann Demange is still attached to direct the project.

Also still attached to the project is Mia Goth, who is reportedly playing the role of Lilith in the film. During an interview with Deadline, Goth spoke briefly about the film, saying that Marvel really cares about getting the project right. “They really care,” Goth said. “They do. They want to make a great movie, that’s the sense that I get from them, and that feels good.”

Initially, Blade was supposed to be released in theaters on November 3rd, 2023, and it seemed full speed ahead after the post-credits scene from Eternals set up the character. The film was delayed, however, and given a new release date of November 7th, 2025. Unfortunately, that date didn’t stick either, as last month Marvel Studios removed Blade from its 2025 slate, meaning the earliest we will see Blade hit the big screen is 2026, and that doesn’t seem all that likely either at the moment.

The Return of Blade

The conversation around Blade rose up again after the original Blade Wesley Snipes made his return to the character as part of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine. Blade was one of several previous Marvel movie characters making a return to the fold, and it was great seeing Snipes back as the daywalker.

Hopefully, it’s not too long before fans finally get to see Mahershala Ali’s take on the character on the big screen, bringing Blade into the fold of Marvel’s grand movie universe. If it finally happens, you just know the team-ups are going to be epic, and maybe we can even build to a big Avengers-style event like Blood Hunt down the line. It all starts with the first movie though, so fingers crossed.

