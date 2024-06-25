Blade Star Mia Goth Breaks Silence on Production Delays

Marvel's Blade reboot has dominated the conversation as of late, with the departure of the film's latest director sparking a lot of debate about the film's future. In addition to Mahershala Ali in the title role, Blade is set to feature Mia Goth, who has been attached to the film for over a year and rumored to be portraying the villain Lilith. In a recent interview with Deadline, Goth seemingly confirmed her continued involvement with Blade, and said that the crew putting the movie together at Marvel Studios are prioritizing making "a great movie."

"They really care," Goth explained. "They do. They want to make a great movie, that's the sense that I get from them, and that feels good."

Mia Goth on her experience working with Marvel for her MCU debut in ‘Blade’ : “They want to make a great movie” pic.twitter.com/9i6bndBHUw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 25, 2024

Who Is Marvel's Lilith?

Initially created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in 1974's Giant-Size Chillers Featuring The Curse of Dracula #1, Lilith is introduced as the first child of Dracula, born before he was transformed into the legendary monster. After Dracula murdered Lilith's adopted family, she was given elevated vampiric powers — as well as an immunity to sunlight and other vampiric totems — to get revenge on her father. Over the years, Lilith is able to die and be reborn, with her essence assuming control of a woman wanting to kill Dracula. Her most recent host is a widow named Angel O'Hara, but they were later granted the ability to operate in separate bodies. Lilith has towed the line between villain and antihero, even joining Nick Fury's Howling Commandos at one point.

A newer version of Lilith, an immortal goddess controlling all demons, was created by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert in 1992's Ghost Rider #28. She has been a more straightforward antagonist in the Marvel universe, fighting characters like Ghost Rider, Morbius, Doctor Strange, and the Midnight Sons. She was most recently the central antagonist of Marvel's Midnight Suns video game.

Who Is Directing Marvel's Blade?

At the moment, a director for Blade has not been publicly announced, after the recently-confirmed exit of Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, White Boy Rick). Demange is actually the second director to have officially signed on for Blade, replacing Bassam Tariq following his own exit from the project in September of 2022. According to the reporting, Demange's exit from Blade actually occurred "a while ago", and was described as "entirely amicable."

Marvel Studios veteran Eric Pearson is the most recent writer attached to the Blade script, working from a previous draft from Michael Starbury. At the moment, Blade is still slated for a fall 2025 release date, although there's no telling if and how that could change amid Demange's exit.