Marvel’s Blade Director Still Attached to Project

Blade’s director is reportedly not leaving the project. Deadline says that Yann Demange is still attached to Marvel Studios’ vampire picture. After numerous reports, some from other trade publications, indicated that the filmmaker had departed the project, it’s now been revealed that Demange is staying put. Just before San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel Studios had received a script and would be reviewing the latest version soon. The MCU architect also told fans that they were intent on getting Blade right so they wouldn’t be rushing any element of the highly-anticipated revival. Now, with a director attached, maybe the momentum can continue to build.

All the hand ringing around Blade has encouraged the Internet to speculate to its heart’s content. When asked about the current production, Deadpool & Wolverine star Wesley Snipes had to offer EW his take on all of the reporting around Marvel Studios’ Blade. As always, the day walker thanks making a Blade movie is harder than anybody gives it credit for. But, he’s also not keen on blaming Marshalla Ali for anything that might be going on with the development cycle either.

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes told the outlet. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

Well, One Blade Has Already Shown Up

Blade fever is still rolling strong at the movie theater. Snipes popping up in Deadpool & Wolverine was a legitimate surprise for most of the fans out there. The actor talked about the long process of getting back to this role in the same EW interview.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes shared. “So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

Do you think Blade will still make 2025 or 2026?