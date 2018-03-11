Kevin Feige Reveals There Are a Couple of Marvel Characters That Haven’t “Come Home”

Over the years, Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios have put a lot of energy into getting all of the rights to the Marvel Comics characters back in the hands of the company. This initiative, the push to get all of the Marvel characters to “come home,” took its biggest leap when Disney struck a deal to purchase 21st Century Fox, the company that owns the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

While many believed that this deal would bring every single Marvel hero to Disney once and for all, that actually isn’t the case. According to Kevin Feige, there are still a couple of other characters that have yet to make their way home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige sat down with EW to chat about Avengers: Infinity War and he was asked about the acquisition of Fox’s intellectual properties. Surprisingly, the Marvel Studios head revealed that there were even more characters floating around that he still wants to bring into the fold.

“There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with,” Feige said. “Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority.”

So who else could Feige be talking about?

Outside of the Spider-Man characters at Sony, and the X-Men/Fantastic Four properties at Fox, the only major characters left are housed over at Universal Studios.

What many may have forgotten, considering he’s such a big part of the MCU, is that Hulk’s rights are actually owned by Universal. Marvel and Universal have a deal in place where the Hulk and Bruce Banner can appear in the MCU at any time, no questions asked. However, Marvel isn’t allowed to make a standalone Hulk movie. This was part of the inspiration behind the Planet Hulk storyline in Thor: Ragnarok. Since Marvel couldn’t actually make a movie based on that comic series, the studio found a way to incorporate it into the Thor franchise and utilize the characters.

The other character that belongs to Universal is one that many have forgotten about: Namor. Unlike Hulk, Universal has a tighter grip on the rights to Namor, similar to how Sony owns Spider-Man. In order for Marvel Studios to use Namor, there would have to be a deal in place with Universal to allow the character to become a part of the franchise.

After striking a deal to buy all of 21st Century Fox, it shouldn’t be a problem for Disney to bring a couple more characters home, giving Marvel its full roster of comic properties for Feige to play with.

Which character do you most want to see return to Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!