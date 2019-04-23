Kevin Smith Says ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Beyond Epic

Plenty of reactions are rolling in regarding Avengers: Endgame, and for the most part they seem to be heavily positive. You can definitely include Kevin Smith in that group, who had a chance to see the film alongside daughter Harley Quinn Smith at the Endgame premiere event last night. The two posed in front of the giant Avengers logo standee, putting Black Widow in the background of their photo as they looked on. To say they were excited about the film would be an understatement, and in fact, all Smith wants to do is go see it again.

Smith shared the photo along with with his reaction to the film, saying “3 hours later and I’m shook! My God, @Avengers Endgame is beyond epic! It’s everything you hope it will be and more – an absolute @MarvelStudios marvel! And I’m pretty sure it will make all the money ever printed! Loved it and would watch again instantly!”

We imagine this means Smith will end up seeing Endgame as many times as he saw Infinity War, which as of last count was a total of 53 times. When he told Endgame co-director Anthony Russo that, he also explained why these movies are so important to him.

“I told him how important it is to me,” Smith said. “Like “you’re doing the Lord’s work man because like I shouldn’t give a s*** about this. Like I know how the sausage is made man, I work in the movie business, and yet, these f***** movies capture and the show they did, Deadly Class as well, they capture my imagination. Make me feel young again. They make me forget that I like do this for a living. I’m obviously not that… I don’t do Spider-Man, but I’m like in the entertainment business too and I completely f****** forget and I just get reduced to a total movie buff and fanboy like I was when I was a kid. I love that feeling. I love that somebody can make a 48-year-old man feel like he’s 11, watching Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time.”

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

