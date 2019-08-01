Kevin Smith Says Avengers: Endgame Deserves Best Screenplay Oscar Nomination

Avengers: Endgame was released on digital on Tuesday, and Kevin Smith has already watched it three times. The director best known for Clerks is an avid Marvel fan and has been sharing his thoughts about the movie ever since getting the chance to watch it at home. He’s already praised Scarlet Witch for nearly defeating Thanos on her own, and now he’s moved on to complimenting the entire screenplay. In fact, Smith thinks it deserves an Oscar nomination.

SPOILERS! 3rd time seeing @Avengers at home. Tony running into Howard is my favorite scene. And this exchange paves the way for Tony’s last stand. The movie deserves a Best Screenplay nomination for this moment alone. Tony finally learns to lay down on the wire – thanks to Dad.😭 pic.twitter.com/PcfMGI4GWX — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 1, 2019

“SPOILERS! 3rd time seeing @Avengers at home. Tony running into Howard is my favorite scene. And this exchange paves the way for Tony’s last stand. The movie deserves a Best Screenplay nomination for this moment alone. Tony finally learns to lay down on the wire – thanks to Dad.😭,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people chimed in to add their own thoughts to Smith’s post:

“God, I never picked up on that, there are so many minor lines in this film that on first (or fourth for me) pickup are so throw away, you don’t realize they ARE the character arc,” @comtar replied.

“Agreed on that scene. Re-watched last night and I truly believe Downey Jr. deserves a leading actor Oscar nomination. The way he plays that scene as he’s trying to hold back his tears while talking to his father…it’s perfect. Having great actors grounds the material. So good,” @KevinMcCarthyTV wrote.

“You’re gonna make me cry at work with these posts,” @DaButtonMasher added.

Do you agree that Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely deserver and Oscar nomination for writing Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Kevin Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, hits theaters on October 15th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldierin Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.