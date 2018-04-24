Kevin Smith Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is a Gigantic Marvel Masterpiece

Tonight’s red carpet Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War marked the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was screened in its entirety and while the movie won’t hit theaters until Friday, Kevin Smith was lucky enough to see it early and if his reaction is any indication, the film will be, well, epic.

Smith took to Twitter with his reaction to Infinity War just a little bit ahead of the official early reaction embargo time of 1:30 am ET, and while he didn’t spoil anything — he did give a very clear indication of how great he thought the film was. Smith called Infinity War a masterpiece. Check out the tweet below.

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4… pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

“I am overwhelmed,” Smith wrote. “The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4…”

While Smith has been vocal even during the marketing run up to Infinity War about how excited he was about the movie — he even joked that the movie was why he survived a near fatal heart attack earlier this year as he refused to die until he saw it — Smith’s praise for the film doesn’t stand alone. As early reactions to the film roll in, the overwhelming majority of them echo Smith’s response with many of them praising the film, though many went a little further to call out Infinity War‘s humor and powerful emotional moments.

And while this is just an early response to the film, full reviews of Avengers: Infinity War are coming. Full revies for the film are embargoed until 12pm ET today at which point we’ll start seeing more in-depth reviews of the film that is already getting high praise on Twitter. Of course, along with the reactions and the reviews may come spoilers as well so if you’re looking to avoid those — and Smith has made it clear he’s not going to give any until Monday — we have a handy guide to how to avoid them on social media here.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters Friday, April 27.

Are you still hyped for Infinity War? Will you be dodging spoilers? Let us know your plans in comments!