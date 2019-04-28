Kevin Smith Compares Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to Avengers: Endgame in Terms of Fan Service

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters this week, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking to the Internet to express their feelings about the film. One such fan is Kevin Smith, the director best known for films such as Clerks and Mallrats. Smith posted his review of the movie online, which clocks in at over one hour and ten minutes. Considering the film in question is over three hours, we’re not surprised it took the mega fan so long to discuss it. Towards the end of the video, Smith compares Avengers: Endgame to his own upcoming movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, saying they are both filled with fan service.

“This is not me trying to align myself or anything like that, but the only movie that I’ve seen with this much fan service treatment is the movie I just finished making, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Smith explained. “Which, I’m not gonna say, ‘It’s the Avengers of my movies,’ but I took so much care to be like, ‘Oh my god, if you like this, I’m gonna reference this.’”

“It’s not like deep cuts where you can’t enjoy it, but fan service,” he added. “Cause if you’re making like a number two or three or four or five of a movie, this ain’t about art anymore. It’s about a fan service. You’re giving people what they want. I like this character, I want more. Here you go.”

Smith added, “As I was making Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, I was so meticulous about my fan service, and I felt proud. I’m like, ‘Nobody’s ever done this before.’ Then I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I was like, ‘I doff my cap to you, sirs’.”

“All of you involved truly understand the meaning of fan service,” Smith praised of the people who made Avengers: Endgame.

Smith also attended the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and revealed some more details about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot while being interviewed on the purple carpet. He shared that the movie has a lot of unexpected heart in addition to all of the nostalgia.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall, and Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

