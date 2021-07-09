Kevin Smith & Marc Bernardin Cast the Rest of the Seinfeld Cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Last week's episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the surprise character appearance as none other than Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her MCU debut as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. After her debut it was reported that the actress would have made her debut as the character in the Black Widow movie. Despite Marvel Studios' frequently casting well known actors for their movies, the addition of Julia Louis-Dreyfus marked the first member of the Seinfeld cast to appear in the MCU; this has people wondering, what roles would the other members of the cast play?

Speaking on their FatMan Beyond podcast, hosts Kevin Smith & Marc Bernardin pondered this very thought and rather than casting Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and Wayne Knight as characters they decided to cast their characters from the hit sitcom. "George hands down is Wolverine,"Smith said. "Built of rage, wants to do the job and get out of here. Jerry is a Captain America type I would say. Kramer, talking about the character not the actor that played him. Let's see, Kramer is always showing up where he's unexpected, he's always showing up. I mean he's more like Mister Mxyzptlk but we're trying to keep it Marvel..."

Bernardin chimed in with, "Nightcrawler?" To which Smith agreed, adding: "Newman is easily Mole Man as far as I'm concerned."

For his own selections, Bernardin said, "I co-sign Wolverine and Nightcrawler. I feel like Jerry might be Mister Fantastic....Newman as Mojo."

Smith concluded, "Nice, good pull, but we would have accepted MODOK as well."

One character that pair didn't land on was none other than Spider-Man's Uncle Ben. The character has been established as existing prior to the events of Captain America: Civil War (when Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker) but no actor has ever appeared on screen or even in a background photo as him. To that end, fans have long dreamed of Jason Alexander (George on Seinfeld) appearing as Uncle Ben, exclusively because of his connection to actress Marisa Tomei (who plays Aunt May in the MCU) in, you guessed it, Seinfeld.

Tomei plays herself in the episode that she appears, which features the pair going on a date that ends poorly. Fans have called for this to happen since Tomei first appeared as May but it remains to be seen if this will happen, or if "Ben" will even appear in the MCU at all. There's also some precedent for Alexander's casting as Seinfeld has played a major role in the production of each Spider-Man movie.