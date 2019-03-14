Kevin Smith Reacts to New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Kevin Smith is currently in Louisiana filming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the highly-anticipated follow up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The director/co-star of the new comedy may be busy with production, but that is not stopping him from gushing over his true passion: Marvel. It’s no secret Smith loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing back in December that he’d already watched Avengers: Infinity War 48 times (we can only imagine the number has increased since then). Well, a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released earlier today, and Smith took a break from production to tweet about his excitement.

I’m currently making my dream movie, #JayAndSilentBobReboot. It’s going insanely well. That being said, #AvengersEndgame is the movie I dream about seeing! The bittersweet part about watching it will be letting go of all my sweaty anticipation for the story they’re gonna tell! https://t.co/9PXyCpMZc2 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 14, 2019

“I’m currently making my dream movie, #JayAndSilentBobReboot. It’s going insanely well. That being said, #AvengersEndgame is the movie I dream about seeing! The bittersweet part about watching it will be letting go of all my sweaty anticipation for the story they’re gonna tell!,” Smith wrote.

The director usually posts trailer reaction videos, but we’re guessing he might be too busy with his own film to get one out today.

Many fans were quick to comment on Smith’s post, sharing in that same bittersweet feeling.

“So excited!! But also sad at the same time since it’ll be the end of an era for some of my favorite actor/characters and possibly no more cameos after this one,” @yanszeman replied.

“I can’t even take it, dude. This trailer hit me harder than the first one. I’m amazed, too, that they only use the first 20 minutes of the film to make that trailer too. What other insanity do we not know about???,” @AGuyInChair added.

“I think the anticipation for #JayAndSilentBobReboot is reaching Endgame levels for me. A return to Askewverse is just what I need!,” @tenchidream wrote.

To keep up with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot updates, we recommend following Smith’s Instagram. He’s constantly sharing information about what’s happening on set. Earlier today, he posted a photo with the WWE’s Chris Jericho, who will be making an appearance in the new movie.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters sometime in the fall.

