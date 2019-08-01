Kevin Smith Thinks Scarlet Witch Came Closest to Killing Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was released on digital this week, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already revisiting the movie again and again. One such fan is Kevin Smith, the director best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats. Smith is an outspoken Marvel fan, constantly weighing in on the big twists and exciting news about the franchise. Most recently, he took to Twitter to give a shout-out to one of the strongest Avengers: Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen.

SPOILERS! Watched @Avengers twice today. Out of everyone who fought Thanos, Wanda came closest to killing him. If he didn’t call for the “Rain fire!” then the Scarlet Witch would have butchered the Mad Titan. (Even though I turn 49 on Friday, shit like this still matters to me.) pic.twitter.com/PFTZiOYJbL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 1, 2019

It’s true! Thanos had to turn his weapons on his own men in order to escape Wanda’s wrath.

Many fans commented on the post to join in on the Scarlet With praise:

“Hell ya! She was about to kill him!,” @seamone1 wrote.

“And people still don’t wanna put respect on Miss Maximoff’s name. SHE’S THE MIGHTIEST of them all,” @JadoreLainie added.

“So excited to have her in DR Strange 2… she is a total badass and deserves more screentime!!!,” @Magali_21 replied.

Sure enough, Wanda is about to be a major player in Marvel’s Phase Four. Not only is Olsen starring in her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, but she’ll also be co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, it’s been teased that the two will be connected, and even reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

Do you agree that Wanda came closest to single-handedly defeating Thanos? Tell us in the comments!

Kevin Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, hits theaters on October 15th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.