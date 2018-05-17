Kraven the Hunter Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Turned Down a Role in Deadpool 2

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the lead role in Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Kraven the Hunter and already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Quicksilver. It turns out he nearly had a third Marvel role as part of Fox's X-Men movies universe in Deadpool 2. Taylor-Johnson can currently be seen in Bullet Train, the latest film by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. The Hollywood Reporter asked Taylor-Johnson about fate a significant theme in Bullet Train. Taylor-Johnson brought up Deadpool 2 in his response, noting that Leitch had approached him about a role and that he ultimately passed on the opportunity.

"Well, I don't think it's autopilot by any means, so I do believe in a bit of fate and luck," Taylor-Johnson said. "I feel fortunate and lucky that we were able to make this movie during a pandemic. I've always wanted to work with Brad Pitt. I've always wanted to make a movie on a Los Angeles soundstage. This was yet another movie I fought for. This was one of those hot scripts around town, and David Leitch actually asked me to be in Deadpool 2 ages ago. So I met him, but I didn't do that. So when this came around, I was like, 'Hey, do you remember me?' And he was like, 'Of course. I like you as an actor.' So I was like, 'Cool, what about this character?' And he was like, 'Get in line, buddy. There's like ten other actors who want this job and they've got a bigger name than you do.' (Laughs.) So I don't expect these roles to be handed out, and I'm willing to fight for them, which is what I had to do for this. So I think I'm in the driver's seat because I'm working hard. But I also try to manifest what I feel, and sometimes, the universe brings it back my way. You still have to actively go out and get it."

As fate would have it, Taylor-Johnson will play Karven in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor. While Taylor-Johnson's previous comments about Kraven being an "animal lover" had some fans concerned about the film's direction for the character, he later assured fans, while speaking to ComicBook.com, that Kraven will be the hunter they all want to see.

"I can't confirm any details or anything," Taylor-Johnson says. "And also, I guess that was probably a little taken out of context and then run. I mean, I think you know what I meant what really stated was that he was a protector of the natural world I said and he's a conservationist, which is probably more accurate, and then should have stopped there, full stop, shouldn't have gone on beyond that because, yeah I think you know you really got to understand, yeah, he is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects. What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

Bullet Train is now playing in theaters. Deadpool 2 recently joined the Disney+ streaming library. Kraven the Hunter opens in theaters on January 13th.