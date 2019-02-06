‘Legion’ Could Return in the Future According to Marvel TV Head

Legion will end with its third season on FX, but it could return in the future.

Noah Hawley is ending his current Legion story with the show’s third season. Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb says that if Hawley decides he has another Legion story in him, then the series could be revived.

“From Marvel’s point of view, Noah told us the end of the story when he told us the beginning of the story,” Loeb tells Deadline. “These characters, some of which are part of the Marvel library, will live on. I think of it as if this is the end of this graphic novel. If Noah came back to us in a day or a year, we hope that FX would want to tell the next story.”

When FX president John Landgraf announced that Legion‘s third season would be its last season, he made clear that the show was not being “canceled” but that it had always been planned as a three-season series.

The show follows David Haller, played by Dan Stevens. Haller believes he is a schizophrenic before learning that he has psychic powers. The show’s second season reveals that he is actually both psychic and schizophrenic.

Haller is the son of Charles Xavier, aka the X-Men’s founder, Professor X. Xavier will appear for the first time in the series during the show’s final season.

Legion also features Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban. The show recently added Lauren Tsai for its final season.

After David’s actions at the end of the show’s second season – in which he became more like the dangerous and unstable Legion from the Marvel Comics universe – Kellar’s Syd Barrett will become the hero of the show’s third season.

“It was hard to balance future and present Syd because I was so invested was happening with present Syd,” Keller explained of the show’s time-traveling elements during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I am so excited to see where we go from here with Syd the hero of season three.

“The most important thing is how Syd will react if he plans don’t go as planned as a hero. When what she loves and wants do not necessarily coincide. How she reacts will show who she is as a hero”

Noah Hawley is executive producer with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Nathaniel Halpern is a co-executive producer and series writer.

Legion will return to FX for its final season this summer.