‘Legion’ Character Is Not Quite Dead After All

The second season of Legion featured several unexpected twists and turns, including the apparent death of a character who has been a fixture of the series so far, but a new interview suggests this character’s story may not be quite done yet.

Jeremie Harris plays Ptonomy, a mutant “memory artist” who was created for Legion. Ptonomy succumbed to a delusion that festered within him, causing him to behave strangely until it emerged physically. The creature’s escape cracked Ptonomy’s spine and seemed to have left him for dead.

It turns out, that may not be the case. Viewers got there the first hint at this when the Vermillion, the servants of Division 3’s leader Admiral Fukuyama, dragged Ptonomy into a forest where his consciousness was seemingly uploaded into a computer program, making him a literal “ghost in the machine.”

Speaking to Marvel.com, Harris confirms that he’ll be back in Legion Season 3 and is a bit baffled that anyone would assume he was dead and gone considering the kind of world Ptonomy exists in.

“It’s interesting,” Harris said. “I don’t understand why anyone would ever say Ptonomy is dead. It’s in the X-Men world and the Legion world. It’s just part of the journey of existing. He now has this new form and in a way has come out of his shell and has a new road to go down. I think a lot of shows are prisoner to not being able to break the rules in those ways. That’s the character and they’re going to play that and do that season after season. Here we’re able to reinvent characters and send them down whole new roads. So it’s more of a birth than a death that he went through.”

Ptonomy isn’t the only character with a new role to play in the next season of Legion. After David’s betrayal and escape, the role of hero will fall on Syd Barrett, played by Rachel Keller.

“It was hard to balance future and present Syd because I was so invested was happening with present Syd,” Keller said during Legion’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I am so excited to see where we go from here with Syd the hero of season three.

“The most important thing is how Syd will react if he plans don’t go as planned as a hero,” Keller continued. “When what she loves and wants do not necessarily coincide. How she reacts will show who she is as a hero”

Legion Season 3 will premiere on FX in 2019.