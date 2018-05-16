‘Legion’ Recap with Spoilers: “Chapter 15”

The narrator explains moral panic. It starts with concern. Concern spreads from person to person, amplified by cultural forces. The rational concern becomes irrational fear. People come to believe something terrible is happening that they cannot see or control. Whether or not the threat is real, the response is real and often excessive. What is more terrifying — fear, or the frightened?

David is in his psychic tank and calls out the Shadow King. Farouk offers to talk. David is angry because of what Farouk did to Amy. Farouk reminds David of all the negative feelings he had towards Amy for putting him in the asylum. Farouk tells David it’s time to show everyone who he really is. David tells Farouk that they are done working together.

Farouk vanishes. David sees Amy. He apologizes to her and says he never wanted to hurt her. She begins laughing until David shouts her down into silence.

In bed, Syd asks David if he wants to talk about Amy. She asks what her future-self said about Amy. David says he hasn’t talked to future Syd because he doesn’t want Amy to be jealous of her. She asks if David has been physical with the future her. He says he hasn’t. She admits the situation is weird and suggests making some ground rules. She says David can talk to her. David says he loves present Syd. She says it back.

The Shadow King gets into the rigged-up car, takes a drink, says “Begin.” Smoke starts filling up the vehicle. The Shadow King meets future Syd. Future Syd tells the Shadow King that David kills him, and that Farouk needs David’s help. Farouk compares himself to the state, he who writes the rules, so that even when he loses he wins. Future Syd says the Shadow King can’t hurt her there. He asks how sure she is about that, but admits they’re allies who want the same thing. Future Syd tells Farouk that she needs him to stop the world from ending. He asks who will end the world. She says it isn’t the humans. He looks into her eyes and says that it isn’t possible. The Shadow King is amused by the idea that he, the villain whose death was supposed to save the world, is actually a hero while the hero is the villain. Future Syd suggests that maybe they are all villains. Farouk says that if David doesn’t help him, Future Syd will and together they will rule the world and save the world from David.

Lenny is still a prisoner at Division 3. She’s still getting used to her new body. Syd visits her. She says that Lenny isn’t Lenny or Amy, but a distraction. Syd tells Lenny that whatever Farouk told her to do won’t work.

Ptonomy finds himself in a dark room with a can on a string. He listens to it and something oozes out of the side of his head. He wakes up in his bed. Fukuyama is there over him. A mouth opens up in Fukuyama’s basket head and attacks Ptonomy.

Ptonomy goes into Syd’s bedroom. He whispers to an egg and places it next to her bed, then whispers in her ear while she sleeps. He does the same to Kerry and Clark.

Clark walks down the hall. He looks behind him and sees the Vermillion. He looks again and they’ve gotten closer, and again until he wakes up and finds the cracked eggshell on his bedside table.

Clark meets with Ptonomy in the cafeteria. They discuss Fukuyama. Clark says he’s known for some time, but it’s not safe anymore.

David is in his tank thinking about Amy. He visits Future Syd. He asks if she knew. She says she’s sorry but that he has to stay focused. She admits she’s not sure that even Farouk can stop what’s coming. David says it feels wrong helping Farouk. She says she shouldn’t have asked and just hopes he can make good choices and that things will turn out better. They share a goodbye kiss and drop out of sight.

Syd sits in a chair and pantomimes putting something over her head.

The Vermillion assist Fukuyama in disrobing, take the basket off his head, and let him into bed. A woman is rocking and knitting nearby.

Syd is woken by Clark, Kerry, and Ptonomy.

In an elevator going down, Clark says he’s heard that people go to Fukuyama’s pedestal and never come back. Ptonomy says he eats them. They all start rambling as something begins to affect their mind.

David enters a hallway and finds the ground strewn with broken eggshells.

The Vermillion stand in Kerry and Ptonomy’s way. More and more of them show up. Ptonomy opens fire on them and Kerry charges in even as they begin regenerating.

Clark and Syd finally arrive at Fukuyama and demand he takes the basket off of his head. He removes it to reveal the man underneath, but they see a monster. They are about to kill Fukuyama when David shows up and stops them. He sees the delusions in their minds. He plucks them out of Syd and Clark’s minds, freeing them from their influence. Ptonomy begins to seizure and then vomits the black ooze. A huge delusion monster breaks free from Ptonomy’s body and scampers away. David crushes the other two delusions and chases the large one.

The large delusion finds Kerry having just finished off the Vermillion. David appears next to her. The giant delusion runs past.

The Vermillion say that Ptonomy is dying and take him to the mainframe to save his mind. They drag him out to the woods and plug tree branches into him.

David gets the attention of the giant delusion. He encourages the creature to go back where it came from or he’ll have to kill it. It doesn’t seem to understand. It charges David, but David shrinks the creature’s size down until it is small enough to trap in a jar. The creature bursts to pieces.

Ptonomy’s mind is uploaded to the mainframe. He finds himself within what seems to be computer architecture. He sees the woman rocking and knitting. She shushes him.