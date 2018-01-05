‘Legion’ Season 2 Premiering in April

The wild and twisted world of Legion is on its way back to FX this season, but it’s coming a little later than many fans would’ve hoped.

During the FX presentation at TCA 2018, Legion creator Noah Hawley, along with the stars of the Marvel-inspired series, took the stage to talk about the highly-anticipated second season. To start things off, the panel revealed that the next installment of Legion would be debuting on FX in April, though no firm premiere date was given.

This isn’t much of a surprise, considering the fact that it’s January and there has yet to be any solid news about the new season. Still, some might be slightly disappointed that the new episodes are coming in the spring. The first season premiered in February of last year.

Fans of the series, which is based on the X-Men character of the same name, have been anxiously awaiting the second season of Legion, following the cliffhanger ending of Season 1.

If you recall, the Season 1 finale ended with Oliver (Jemaine Clement) running off with Lenny (Aubrey Plaza), and David (Dan Stevens) being sucked into a floating orb.

Yes, that sounds absolutely insane, and that’s exactly why we all love it so much.

Legion will return to FX this April.