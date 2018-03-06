‘Legion’: Will Syd and David Survive Season 2?

Despite all of the mutant madness that has occurred throughout the FX‘s X-Men inspired series Legion, one constant has persisted throughout it all: the romance of Syd and David.

But that relationship will be put to the test when the series returns next month for Season 2, as David’s year-long absence leads to a whole new host of problems. Series star Dan Stevens spoke with Collider about his character’s relationship with Syd (Rachel Keller) and how it’s affected by David’s disappearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a really interesting shift and turn for their relationship. We do see a maturing and a deepening of that relationship, but the great issue of trust comes along,” said Stevens. “Anybody who gets into a relationship with somebody like David has to assume a certain amount of license with the truth, or certainly a perception of reality.

“In some of these situations, it seems that David is just flat-out lying, and even he’s not sure if he’s telling the truth some of the time. That complicates the relationship, for sure. They have to work through some of those issues together.”

The second season of Legion continues to play on David’s perception of reality, leaving the audience to debate what’s real and what isn’t. But Syd and David’s relationship continues to be the foundation on which everything else is built.

“I think it’s always interesting to develop long-running romantic relationships with the classic will they or won’t they trajectory,” said Stevens. “This being Legion, it obviously takes a slightly different angle on that. It asks some quite complex questions about relationships.

“Putting David in a relationship with anybody is a fascinating dynamic, and you have the incredible obstruction with not being able to touch, so there are these psychic spaces that they continue to occupy. The mindplay that goes on in relationships is fascinating, and it fascinates Noah, as a writer. Putting that in our universe, it just gets weirder.”

And now that David is free of the Shadow King’s influence, his problems won’t go away with the snap of a finger. Stevens teased how his character will be affected by the disappearance of Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) and how that will alter his relationship with Syd.

“If you look at illness, you have somebody’s identity with an illness, and then their identity without that. What remains, and how attached to that was he? What’s the dynamic there?” Stevens said. “David was fond of Lenny, in a weird, hostage-y way, and he feels that absence, so he’s dealing with a bit of that, at the same time that he’s dealing with Syd and her trust of him.”

The second season of Legion premieres April 3rd on FX.