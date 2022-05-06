LEGO Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum Set Debuts at LEGO Con 2022

LEGO Con 2022 took place over the weekend, and it included a number of notable reveals, like the 10305 LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle ($399.99), LEGO Star Wars 75323 The Justifier and 75337 AT-TE Walker, and the 10497 LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer ($99.99). It also included the Marvel Doctor Strange 76218 Sanctum Sanctorum, which is a 2708 piece, 3-story recreation of Doctor Strange's abode that features elements inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The top story houses the museum of mystical collections, the middle section contains the library and at ground-level there are familiar features both inside and out. The set includes 9 iconic minifigures – Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange and The Scarlet Witch – a host of authentic accessories and several customizable elements."

Your first chance to add the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO set to your collection will occur on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop after that time priced at $249.99.

In related news, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd. It will be available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details and information on the special features can be found here. Here's how Marvel Studios describes the film:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."