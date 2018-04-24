Letitia Wright Addresses Those Spider-Man, Shuri Spin-Off Rumors

Will #BlackPanther‘s Shuri and Tom Holland’s #SpiderMan ever team up for a movie? We asked Letitia Wright at the #InfinityWar premiere https://t.co/nZf1j7gXKG pic.twitter.com/DBjobk3FFa — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War will bring together heroes from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among them Black Panther‘s Shuri and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Spider-Man. With the two heroes being not only the youngest heroes on the roster but also both being scientifically-minded, fans have been rooting for a team-up between the two. Now, Letitia Wright addresses those rumors.

At the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood, Wright was asked by Variety what she thought about a Shur/Spider-Man spin off and she had nothing but positive to say about Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland — saying that the two really work together well.

“I think we met last year at an Interview magazine shoot, we met then. We clicked. I didn’t see Spider-Man at the time but when I saw it I loved it, and I loved Tom Holland’s work in the movie Impossible,” Wright said. “His performance was amazing in that so I’ve been a supporter for his work since then so when we got to chop it up together and really meet within a Marvel type of environment it was fun and we really clicked and I guess a lot of people really love that so if it’s meant to happen it will happen and I think that will be a really fun event.”

And Wright isn’t wrong about fans really loving the idea of her Shuri and Holland’s Spider-Man teaming up. Almost instantly following the debut of Black Panther earlier this year, fans started praising Shuri and imagining what a teenage geek-out between the two would be. After all, Spider-Man may have Stark technology in his suit — more than ever in Infinity War as he’s been seen in the Iron Spider costume for the film — but Shuri has created some massively impressive technology in Wakanda. In fact, footage in trailers and television spots for Infinity War have shown Shuri to play an important role in helping Vision (Paul Bettany) when Thanos’s Black Order comes looking for the Mind Stone currently embedded in the Avenging Android’s head.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.