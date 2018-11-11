Liev Schreiber Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes A Horrifying Twist

Lieve Schreiber is heading to 30 Rock later tonight to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, after a promotional ad featuring the star took a spooky turn.

While playing jump rope with Saturday Night Live stars Leslie Jones and Mikey Day, Schreiber is reciting a riddle when he seemingly becomes possessed by the ghost the riddle was about. Schreiber is hosting tonight’s episode while the musical guest will be Lil’ Wayne — who’s 12th album “Tha Carter V” debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts.

Schreiber currently stars in Ray Donovan for Showtime, a show that’s currently in its sixth season on the CBS-owned network.

Probably best known to fans as Victor Creed/Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Schreiber is returning to the superhero genre as the voice behind The Kingpin in this winter’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. According to the actor, he thinks the Sony project will be a hit with traditional Spider-Man fans.

“I think real hardcore Spidey fans will be able to follow this with great ease,” Schreiber said. “It will feel very familiar, in a good way, in a kind of throwback way.”

Schreiber went on to say his kids played a big role behind the decision to take on the role.

“It was my children, really,” Schreiber said. “People know me from things like Chuck and Ray Donovan, and I now have an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old, and I would very much like to do things that they can see so they know what their father does.”

The two masterminds behind Into The Spider-Verse — Phil Lord and Chris Miller — echoed Schreiber’s thoughts, expressing their pleasure in the end result of the movie.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Lord said at Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture,”Miller added. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14th.