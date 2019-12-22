Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Wins the Holidays With Life-Sized Gingerbread Groot

This time of the year, it’s not uncommon for families to gather in their kitchens to bust out holiday treat recipes handed down for generations, ones that have withstood the tests of time. From fudge to pecan tassies, peanut brittle, and all kinds of chocolate-dipped or peppermint-themed candies, ’tis the season for homemade treats. Along with that, some might include the tradition of building gingerbread houses and decorating them like various establishments located at the North Pole — or, if you’re one dedicated Guardians of the Galaxy, you can build a big ol’ life-sized Groot made entirely out of gingerbread.

Yes, that’s a real thing and no, you’re probably not in a food-induced fever dream. Redditor u/toggimir shared an image of the massive Groot gingerbread concoction to r/toptalent and well…it’s the perfect subreddit for the creation. As of this writing, the image has over 55,000 upvotes — you can see it for yourself in its beautiful entirety below or by clicking here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Groot will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though it has yet to be seen if he’ll be back to his adult form or the teenaged version we saw in the last two Avengers movies. Either way, Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan recently revealed she’d seen the script for the third flick and says it might be the best of the trilogy.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

“When I signed on to Nebula, it was eight days of filming and she was supposed to die in the first Guardians film,” she continued. “So to go on and be able to evolve the character and then have her be this pivotal role in Endgame was amazing. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

Both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What’s your favorite Groot moment? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!