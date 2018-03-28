Life-Size Groot Figure from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Unveiled by Hot Toys

The Obi-Wan Kenobi figure unveiled earlier today by Hot Toys is getting an unlikely companion in the form of a new life-size Groot figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2!

The figure (which appears to be a simplified variant of this previous life-size Groot release) stands a little over 10-inches tall and features over 15 points of articulation. It also appears that a pair of speakers are included as accessories. It will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 28th, with shipping slated for sometime between Q2 and Q3 of 2018. However, this isn’t the only version of Groot that Hot Toys has unveiled today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the life-size figure, Hot Toys has also debuted a new Groot Cosbaby bobble-head series that includes a velvet hair version, glow in the dark version, transparent brown version, transparent version and a specially designed frosted version that’s only available in selected markets. There’s also a supersized Groot Cosbaby that stands around 9-inches tall (the standard Cosbabies are around 4-inches tall).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Groot Cosbaby bobble-head figures may arrive at Sideshow Collectibles along with the life-size Groot figure via the link above – though we don’t have confirmation of that at the time of writing. Look for the Groot Cosbabies to arrive sometime between Q2 and Q3 of 2018.

If you’re interested in the aforementioned Hot Toys Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, the figure will be available to pre-order right here as early as today, March 28th, from Sideshow Collectibles in both standard and deluxe versions. Shipping is expected sometime in Q1 – Q2 of 2019, but you’ll want to secure one for your collection as soon as possible – especially the deluxe version. Both figures will feature a newly developed head sculpt, a tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, severed battle droid parts, and a figure base with interchangeable graphic cards. The deluxe version adds hologram figures of Darth Sidious and Anakin with an LED light-up table and a baby Luke Skywalker.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.