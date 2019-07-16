Lil Nas X Releases Area 51 Raid Version of Old Town Road That Includes Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet

They did it. Lil Nas X and the Russo Brothers actually collaborated — kind of in a sense, if you look at the situation sideways. The genre-bending social media sensation released an animated music video today for his new “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey and if you look close, you’ll see both Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet make surprise appearances.

The video is nearly three straight minutes of the finest memes about Area 51 and the “raid” that’s supposedly taking place in September. Not only does it include our best look at alien life on Earth (you may want to fact check that), John Wick star Keanu Reeves star does his best Naruto run in an attempt to thwart the defenses at the Nevada-based facility.

Not only is “Old Town Road” one of the hottest songs of the summer, but it might also go down as one of the best-performing singles ever released. As of yesterday, the song has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for 15 weeks, just one week shy of tying the current record. Both Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which featured Justin Bieber in a remix, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “On Sweet Day” each spent 16 weeks atop the chart in 2017 and the mid-1990s, respectively.

After a massive guerilla marketing campaign on social media, combined with some Billboard controversy, “Old Town Road” reached mainstream attention last year, allowing the budding artist to collaborate with Cyrus on a remix, which launched to the song to the tops of the chart. Lil Nas remixed the song again, adding Young Thug and viral sensation Mason Ramsey this time around, something that hit the internet this weekend.

In addition to the Hot 100, “Old Town Road” has also topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap charts for 15 weeks while staying number one on the magazine’s Songs of the Summer chart for its seventh straight week.

In case you want to see Thanos — who’s not actually a bird, no matter what the music video says — Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters on its second theatrical release. Otherwise, it will be made available digitally on July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.