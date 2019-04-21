Analysts Predict ‘The Lion King’ May Rival ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at Box Office

Four months into 2019, Disney is on pace to have their best year on record at the box office. Over the course of the next few months, the studio will release Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King as the summer blockbuster season begins to ramp up. Despite already having unprecedented success in advanced ticket sales, some box office analysts think Avengers: Endgame could receive some stiff competition from The Lion King, Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of the fan-favorite cartoon.

“The only thing that might even touch it [Avengers: Endgame] in terms of the worldwide box office, might be The Lion King, just because that is the crown jewel that the Disney animation has in their vault,” Exhibitor Relation Co.’s senior analyst Jeff Bock says.

Bock tells us that the stars have aligned for the House of Mouse, with The Lion King having the needed thins in place to potentially make it one of the biggest box office hits of all time.

“We’ve seen how powerful it was back in the day, with John Favreau directing, there’s no doubt it could compete worldwide with Avengers: Endgame,” Bock continues.

The analyst did make sure to mention that Avengers: Endgame will more than likely have the biggest opening of all-time — both domestically and worldwide — and that’s something that The Liong King won’t come close to touching. He does, however, think the latter could rely on nostalgia to give the film legs throughout a healthy, competitive box office run.

With such a massive pre-sale campaign for Avengers: Endgame, tracking numbers have been all over the place. Some reports suggest the Russo Brothers-directed film with open between $200m-$250m while others think it could be the first to ever break $300m domestically in its debut outing.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th while The Lion King roars into theaters July 19th.

