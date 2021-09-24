Logan's Marco Beltrami Reportedly Scoring Venom: Let There Be Carnage

✖

Later this year, movie fans will finally get to experience Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the long-awaited sequel to the unique 2018 film. The first trailer, which made its debut earlier this spring, showcased the bizarre and epic world that Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy), Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson), and company will be inhabiting. Thanks to a new report from Film Music Reporter, we now know who will be contributing to Let There Be Carnage's sound. Marco Beltrami, whose work includes Logan, The Wolverine, and Fantastic Four, will reportedly be serving as the composer for Let There Be Carnage. His work also includes A Quiet Place, World War Z, and Ford v. Ferrari.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here." producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

Andy Serkis - a fan-favorite actor thanks to his motion-capture work like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi - will be stepping behind the camera, and bringing a unique perspective to the sequel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside." producer Matt Tolmach previously explained. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released on September 24th.