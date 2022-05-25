✖

Loki director Kate Herron has finally responded to Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies' criticism of the Marvel series' reveal that the Asgardian god of mischief is bisexual. In 2021, Davies said that Marvel Studios noting that Loki is bisexual and then moving on without giving the notion any weight was a "ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture." Herron, who identifies as queer, tells Variety that she doesn't necessarily disagree with Davies on principle but hopes that Loki's nod towards its lead's sexual identity opens the door for bigger things.

"I don't disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but — and I think he has a right to his opinion — I'm very proud of what we did in the show," Herron says. "Russell is a hero of mine, but like I've said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come."

Davies, a gay man, has made a career out of telling stories about the LGBTQ+ community, from Queer as Folk's creation in 1999 to 2021's It's a Sin tackling the HIV/AIDS crisis. He brought that with him to Doctor Who and its spinoff series Torchwood, which he once described as " a very bisexual program" with a bisexual lead character in Jack Harkness, played by John Barrowman. Davies did not mince words when expressing how unimpressed he was by Loki's bisexual reveal.

"I think huge, clanging warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially," Davies said during a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University. "I think that's a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's like a pansexual show.' It's like one word. He said the word 'prince' and we're meant to go, 'Thank you, Disney! Aren't you marvelous?' It's a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told."

Herron is not returning to Loki for its second season. She tells Variety she preferred to move on to something new.

"I just felt like I poured everything into it. It's almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, 'You know what, I feel like this was my effort for Loki. I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season."

Loki's second season is still in development. The 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which sees Russell T. Davies returning to the showrunner role, is filming now to debut n 2023.