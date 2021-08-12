Former Doctor Who Showrunner Slams Loki for Portrayal of Bisexuality

✖

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies is slamming Loki for its portrayal of bisexuality. In recent comments during a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University (via TV Insider), Davies called the show's approach to Loki's sexuality as a "ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture" and expressed concerns that the representation wasn't the step forward it should have been.

"I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially," Davies said. "I think that's a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's like a pansexual show.' It's like one word. He said the word 'prince' and we're meant to go, 'Thank you, Disney! Aren't you marvelous?' It's a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told."

Davies is specifically referring to a scene in episode three, "Lamentis" in which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are talking about their lives and Sylvie asks Loki if he had a princess or perhaps a prince who was special to him. Loki responds "a bit of both. I suspect the same as you," confirming that he has had both male and female lovers. It was an exciting moment for fans and the character has been confirmed as bisexual in comics as well. But Loki did only reference the character's sexuality in words rather than action, something that showrunner Kate Herron previously told ComicBook.com was very important to her.

"When I joined, it was very important to me, and it was important to the team and everyone," Herron explained. "I think the main thought was really just about finding the right place for it and the right way to acknowledge it. And the train felt appropriate just because it's kind of... You know, it's weird to say, but it's almost like a first date, right? Both these characters are kind of baring their souls and getting to know each other and being more honest about themselves. It just felt like, well, she's trying to work him out and get to know him. So it felt like that's the appropriate place to do it, really. And I think beyond that, it was just important that it was just... How to explain it? It's almost just kind of said. Like how [if] someone asked me, I would just be very matter of fact about it. And I think that was also important as well. It was just normalizing it, I guess would be how [I] would say it."

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.