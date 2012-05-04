Loki End Credits Scene Has A Major Avengers Easter Egg

✖

Loki episode 4 ends with a game-changing post-credits scene, which contains a major (and plenty ominous) Avengers Easter egg in it. (Major Spoilers Follow!) After Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is seemingly deleted by TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), we find Loki actually waking up in another dimension entirely. There he's greeted by four new Loki variants, who warn him that he has to get moving in order to survive. What we've briefly seen of this new dimension indicates that it's a sort of dump site for the variants and variant realities the TVA has been pruning for years. One thing spotted in the background: the ruins of Avengers tower!

As you can see in the image above, the ruined frame of Avengers Tower is one of many buildings that has been dumped into this strange dimension. It's more than just a tantalizing Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter egg - it's a pretty ominous sign of how fate treated the Avengers in one of those alternate timelines.

The fact that the ruins of Avengers Tower are framed in the background of the shot revealing the new Loki variants may be telling. If this realm really is a repository for realities the TVA has "reset" or variants they've "deleted" then One reason that there's both Loki variants and a ruined Avengers Tower there is that the Battle of New York went very differently for the Avengers in one reality.

Given what we know about the Sacred Timeline and its connection to the Avengers, all of the events of the Avengers movies we've seen had to play out, just the way we saw them. It's kind of a catch-all to keep the events of Loki from conflicting with the time travleling of Avengers: Endgame, in particular, but it also tells us why the TVA would immediately if one version of Loki actually ended up winning the Battle of New York, and taking out the Avengers. The victory would be short-lived, as the TVA would immediately show up to delete the triumphant Loki variant, and reset the timeline to ensure the Avengers' victory.

It would be kind of fun if one of the new variant Loki's stuck in this trash dump of a dimension (Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki) was the same one who won the battle of New York. Our money is on Alligator Loki.

