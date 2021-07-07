Loki Losing His Hand Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds

By Kofi Outlaw

Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" certainly made things get weird. The 2012 Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) found himself in a strange realm at the end of time, where the Time Variance Authority has been dumping all its "deleted" variants and timelines. That wasteland was populated by an entire band of Loki variants, who had managed to survive true death and were battling for the mantle of leadership of the dystopia. One of the biggest players in the power struggle was "President Loki" (also Hiddleston) a variant who ran his own Loki gang, and was secretly in league with "Boastful Loki"

However, when President Loki's gang goes up against 2012 Loki and his new allies, "Alligator Loki" sets the tone for the fight by biting President Loki's hand off!

Needless to say, Marvel fans have thoughts about that bizarrely gruesome moment in Loki, and Hiddleston's epic scream afterward!

Alligator Loki The G.O.A.T.

President Loki (or "Vote Loki") ended up in a bad situation when he let the vicious Alligator Loki variant bite off his hand. Those who underestimated Alligator Loki will never do so again! 

Total Star Wars

Marvel fans quickly noticed Loki shouting out Disney's other big franchise property: Star Wars. Did you? 

More Doctor Who...

Other Marvel fans watched Loki Episode 5 and got total Doctor Who vibes, for the reasons listed above! 

Blame Rick And Morty

It's more clear than ever that Loki is going for some Rick and Morty flavor - right down to the creative team behind the show! 

His Scream Tho...

The scream that President Loki lets out when his hand gets nipped is now stuck in fans eardrums. 

I CAN'T

Whether you thought it was hilarious or horrifying, this moment certainly left an impression on viewers. 

For Real This Time

Remember in Thor: The Dark World when Loki made it seem like he cut off Thor's hand? Karma's a real B... 

Best. MCU. Fight. Ever.

That Tom Hiddleston really can act his way around anything! 

