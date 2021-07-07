Loki Losing His Hand Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds

Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" certainly made things get weird. The 2012 Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) found himself in a strange realm at the end of time, where the Time Variance Authority has been dumping all its "deleted" variants and timelines. That wasteland was populated by an entire band of Loki variants, who had managed to survive true death and were battling for the mantle of leadership of the dystopia. One of the biggest players in the power struggle was "President Loki" (also Hiddleston) a variant who ran his own Loki gang, and was secretly in league with "Boastful Loki"

However, when President Loki's gang goes up against 2012 Loki and his new allies, "Alligator Loki" sets the tone for the fight by biting President Loki's hand off!

Needless to say, Marvel fans have thoughts about that bizarrely gruesome moment in Loki, and Hiddleston's epic scream afterward!