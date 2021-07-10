Loki Episode 5 May Have Connected to WandaVision Finale

✖

The latest episode of Loki introduced fans of the show to The Void, a place at the end of time where all things pruned by the TVA go. As Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) explains it, the time-faring outfit can't actually erase matter from the timeline, so they're forced to transport it to the end of time, far from any of the events the Time-Keepers (or the real TVA mastermind) are actively plotting on the "Sacred Timeline."

It's this portion of the show that potentially teases a connection to the closing moments of WandaVision, when Billy and Tommy are erased due to the collapse of the Westview Hex. Should the same scientific rules be carried over, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) technically shouldn't have been able to erase that matter she created, which means maybe the boys — and the rest of Westview Wanda altered, for that matter — were sent to The Void.

If you want to get into the nitty-gritty of it all, the colors of the "deletion" visual effects used are similar colors to the pruning effect used by the TVA. Sure, there are only a certain amount of colors across the entire color wheel, but the question should be asked.

We know from the Miss Minutes explainer early on in the season the multiverse is caused due to nexus events stemming from the one Sacred Timeline. We already know Wanda is one of the leads in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, meaning it's entirely possible the boys were sent into The Void. Since Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) no longer has the Time Stone after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, there would almost certainly be some Chaos Magic involved in getting to the end of time, leading to the fracture of the multiverse as Wanda and Strange try to get into The Void.

Maybe we're looking too much into it and since Wanda draws her powers from Chaos Magic, nothing really matters. Or maybe WandaVision and Loki are more dependent on each other than we initially thought. After all, Kevin Feige has said both shows will be responsible for helping set the stage for Doctor Strange 2.

