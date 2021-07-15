Loki Director Reveals a Cut Miss Minutes Fight Scene

✖

While the majority of Wednesday's Loki Season 1 finale was spent dealing with opening up the multiverse, and watching a dazzling Jonathan Majors put on an scenery-chewing clinic, one of the most memorable moments for fans actually came from the show's only animated character. Miss Minutes is not just the innocent computer program we were introduced to in the early episodes. In fact, she's been in cahoots with He Who Remains the entire time, helping run the big lie known as the TVA. Her jump-scare in the finale's opening minutes became a huge moment online, but there were versions of the episode that actually gave her even more to do.

According to Loki director Kate Herron, Miss Minutes actually had an entire fight scene at one point, taking on Loki and Sylvie after acting as the "devil on their shoulder," trying to tempt them to leave.

“It was fun that you got a sense of there's something a bit more sinister going on here with her," Herron told Marvel.com. "We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her].”

Part of what makes Miss Minutes so great — and so menacing in the finale — is her innocent appearance. She's essentially a character from a cosmic Schoolhouse Rock, so it feels easy to trust her.

“She was a really fun way to deliver some pretty heady exposition,” said head writer Michael Waldron. “There's something sing-songy and sort of non-threatening about [the way she talks]. But yet, when it turns, and when she becomes evil, suddenly it's really scary."

We know that Loki is getting a second season, which means that we likely haven't seen the last of Miss Minutes in the MCU. The interesting question now is what part she has to play when it comes to the different Kang Variants. Was this Miss Minutes unique? Or does every different universe have a sinister cartoon character helping pull the strings?

What did you think of Miss Minutes in the Loki finale? Would you have liked to see her fight scene? Let us know in the comments!