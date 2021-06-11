Loki Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Put On the Spot Over Ant-Man 3 Appearance With Kang the Conqueror

✖

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut this past week when the first episode of Loki finally hit Disney+. In the series, the actor plays a character named Judge Renslayer, a live-action riff on Ravonna Renslayer from the Marvel Comics source material. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host pressed the newfound Marvel star for any potential spoilers, including a potential connection with Kang the Conqueror.

As Kimmel points out, Renslayer also uses the Terminatrix moniker and finds herself in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kang. Pressing for spoilers, Mbatha-Raw played coy when asked if she'd return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film Kang (Jonathan Majors) has been confirmed to appear in. "Oh, I don't know if that's the quarantine police, I might have to just check," Mbatha-Raw jokes as an attempt to avoid spoilers.

With the plot of Loki diving headfirst into time travel, combined with the fact we know Kang is on the way, many expect to see the character pop up in the Tom Hiddleston-starring series.

Mbatha-Raw previously told ComicBook.com she'd love to appear alongside Majors in an MCU property. "I would love that," Mbatha-Raw said. "I don't know. We shall see what happens, I couldn't possibly divulge any information about that."

"All that stuff is there but there is also the opportunity to feel like I'm starting something fresh with the TVA that hasn't been seen before by fans on the screen," she added during a press conference on Monday. "There's so much potential for her in the future as well."

