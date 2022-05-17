Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms Loki Is MCU's Most-Watched Disney+ Series

✖

Now that Disney+ will soon show advertisements, the Mouse opted to make a splash at its upfront presentation this year. Speaking to a crowd full of potential advertisers, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on-hand to talk more about the studio's upcoming release slate on the streamer. That included the release of the She-Hulk trailer and some insight into the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion. It also included word that Loki Season Two will soon enter production.

According to those in attendance, Feige also confirmed the Tom Hiddleston-starring series is also the most-watched Marvel show on Disney+ to date, outpacing other series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye.

While the whole cast will be returning for a second season according to the Marvel boss himself, the crew has been revamped behind the scenes. Kate Herron departed as director and the series will be now be directed by Moon Knight duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Michael Waldron's also moved on as head writer and since been replaced by Eric Martin, a member of the show's writer's room last year.

"Well, I mean, look, everything leads into everything," Waldron said in an interview with DigitalSpy earlier this year. "We've hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead [Loki season two directors] are brilliant. And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season 2. So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston] once said, there's plenty more mischief to come."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

