Loki: Tom Hiddleston Shares MCU Journey's Biggest Surprise

Tom Hiddleston revealed the biggest surprise he's discovered while playing Loki for Marvel after all this time. The MCU staple talked about the role being the "great surprise and delight of my whole life" with The Wrap. During their interview, Hiddleston laid out how each MCU movie or show he's been a part of has managed to make Loki feel fresh and interesting. Going over the actor's extensive Marvel catalog, he's right in that regard. From being a villain, to a buddy role with Chris Hemsworth, comedy, tragedy in Avengers: Infinity War, a surprise appearance in Endgame and then the two installments of Loki, there's been a ton of change over the years.

But, that charming magic he brings to each appearance shines through and has turned his green hero into someone the audience rallies behind consistently. Check out what he had to say about that right here. "The great surprise for me is that it's been a joy every time," Hiddleston revealed. "It's never felt like the same job. It's always felt new. It's always felt inspiring for different reasons — different actors, different stories, different themes. And yet all the way through a depth and a range of feeling."

"I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to play this complex, deep, ancient, elevated character that represents playfulness, spontaneity, unpredictability," Hiddleston recalled. "What a sandbox to play in." It's been a long, lovely ride with The God of Stories. And, fans actually don't want it to end just yet.

Loki's Tearful Goodbye At The End Of The Show

It's not that much of a stretch to say that Hiddleston has thought about Loki just as much as the writing team has. During the meetings for Loki on-set, Marvel creatives have shared stories of the actors working everyone through boot camps of the key concepts from the Disney+ series to get them up to speed. Loki Season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead even credit Hiddleston for that crushing final line. Looping back to the first Thor, Loki makes the massive sacrifice for all of his family, all of the multiverse really, and it sent a lot of Marvel fans sobbing into the night.

Benson told ComicBook about that fateful day of filming in an interview last year. He said, "Actually, that line was something we were working with on the day and it didn't originally have the callback to Thor and Tom as we were doing a lot of takes of it because we knew it was his last line in the show and Tom said, 'What if we did a callback to the very beginning?' We did, I think one take of it and we were like, that's it."

