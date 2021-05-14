Loki Gets Arrested in New Marvel Series Photo

✖

The Marvel shows on Disney+ are in the middle of a small hiatus at the moment, following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a few weeks ago. The mini drought ends in early June, though, as Marvel Studios debuts what could be its most unique TV project to-date. June will see the arrival of Loki, which follows Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief on a journey through the timelines, as he is made to fix the mistakes caused by his theft of the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

This new series will see Loki working for the Time Variance Authority, who require him to help fix the timelines after arresting him for screwing them up in the first place. A new photo from Loki was released by EW as part of its summer TV preview, and it shows the beloved character actually getting taken in by the TVA, who will play a main role in the series. Take a look!

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“My pitch for the show was kind of a big, crazy, fun time adventure,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron told EW. “The TVA is just an entirely new world [with] a new cast of characters, and that’s what felt most exciting about the show: building a new corner of the MCU.”

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for the new series, taking on the character for the seventh time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's joined in Loki by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, and Erika Coleman.

Like WandaVision, Loki will likely be a pretty major departure from the rest of the MCU that came before it. At the very least, it certainly promises to be an enormous spectacle.

"Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun," visual effects supervisor Brad Parker told CBM in a recent interview. "It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it."

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th.