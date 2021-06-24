✖

Marvel's Loki has released a new featurette that gives fans a first look at "Young Sylvie" - aka the young version of Sylvie Laufeydottir, the supposed female variant version of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who has been plaguing the Time Variance Authority and may have fractured the Sacred Timeline with her latest attack. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) got her full debut in Loki Episode 3 this week, but the featurette below makes it clear that there's plenty more to her story to discover.

More mischief has arrived ✨ @Sophiadimartino is #Sylvie in Marvel Studios' #Loki. The first three episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tZ5eJctRDQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2021

The question of who Sylvie is has been looming over the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she arrived. To be fair, fans have every reason to question whether or not Sylvie is, in fact, a 'real' Loki: In Marvel Comics, Sylvie Lushton is a young girl that Loki endows with the power of an Asgardian, to be used as a puppet in his schemes and a Trojan Horse to breach magical defenses. Sylvie was unaware of her true connection to Loki, and molded her power on Amora the Enchantress, who could charm/possess the minds of others. She wanted to be part of the Young Avengers but has more often than not ended up fighting for that team's rivals, the Young Masters.

Marvel fans are wondering if the MCU is pulling from the stories of Sylvie Lushton, Enchantress, and "Lady Loki" from the comics, and twisting them together in Loki's Sylvie. Now it looks like we'll be getting some firm answers on that in Loki Episode 4, with more of Sylvie's origin story. The fact that Young Sylvie appears in a flashback at the TVA with dark hair is significant: it's a sign that once upon a time she was indeed very much just a female variant of Loki. What happened to make her the blonde-haired "Sylvie" remains to be seen. That moment of transition will reveal whether the Sylvie persona is just a thematic representation of the variant's unique character - or another false-face hiding a grimmer truth.

Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.