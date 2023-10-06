Loki: Watch Miss Minutes Share TVA Tech Tips

The first episode of Loki's second season, "Ouroboros," is now streaming on Disney+. The episode sees the return of fan-favorite characters in addition to some exciting newcomers. However, one beloved character who didn't get much screen time in the premiere was Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the animated talking clock who assists the TVA. When Mobius (Owen Wilson) goes to call her for help, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) warns she was working for "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors). If you're craving more Miss Minutes, Marvel Studios just released a video video in which the character shares some TVA tech tips.

"Don't delay. Repair today! Here's some TVA tech tips from Miss Minutes!" Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can watch the video below:

Tara Strong on Voicing Miss Minutes:

"It was so fun, because I didn't know we were going to go there," Strong previously explained to Marvel.com about voicing Miss Minutes in season one. "So initially, [the character is] exposition. It's explaining what happens to you with a little bit of attitude and this little cutesy stuff, even though there's very dire things happening. And then you see that she actually does have a horse in this race, you see that she actually may be sentient, may care about what's happening. She becomes angry, feels real human emotion, and then you start to wonder, 'Oh my god, who is she? And how does she have access? How is she there at the end? How does she relate to the Time Keepers?'"

"Early on in the scripts, we all were definitely united on, 'We've got to keep Miss Minutes in the story somehow,'" season one director Kate Herron added. "[Miss Minutes should be] that devil on the shoulder and trying to tempt both Loki and Sylvie. It was fun that you got a sense of there's something a bit more sinister going on here with her. We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her]."

"She was a really fun way to deliver some pretty heady exposition," head writer Michael Waldron shared. "There's something sing-songy and sort of non-threatening about [the way she talks]. But yet, when it turns, and when she becomes evil, suddenly it's really scary.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

