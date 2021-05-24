New Loki Total Film Magazine Cover Revealed

✖

As summer begins to approach at an alarming pace, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the most popular man in town. In a matter of weeks, the Asgardian trickster will be the recipient of his very own show on Disney+, and the Mouse's massive marketing machine is doing whatever it can to plaster the character's face everywhere. In addition to the handful of new promotional spots fans are sure to get over the next few weeks, Loki has found himself as the cover story for most entertainment magazine publications. The latest, of which, comes from Total Film and show's the character wandering the halls at the Time Variance Authority.

In the new promo art, Loki's traditional Asgardian wear is nowhere to be found. Instead, the God of Mischief can be seen in his business casual garb straight from the wardrobe of the TVA. See the cover for yourself below.

We don't know much about how the series will shake out, but we do know Loki will help the likes of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and the rest of the TVA correct the timelines he destroyed in Avengers: Endgame.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

