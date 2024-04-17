Loki's Sophia Di Martino Break's Down Sylvie's Journey and "Glorious Purpose" in Season 2

Season 2 of Marvel's Loki brought some huge changes for not just the MCU writ large, but its core characters specifically. For Tom Hiddleston's Loki, that looked like finding the real meaning of being burdened with "glorious purpose" when he sacrificed himself to preserve the timelines. It's a decision that saves the world, as it were, but also impacts those closest to him, including Sylvie. For Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie, Loki's sacrifice leaves her heartbroken and grateful — and she says for Sylvie, her own journey is unfinished because she has her own glorious purpose to find as well.

"I think she's grateful and relieved that Loki has given them all a chance and that they all have their free will restored. Obviously, the sacrifice is that she's lost Loki, so, she's heartbroken in a way, but she knows that he's going to do what needs to be done," DiMartino told ComicBook.com.

She also explained that Sylvie, over the season, comes to realize that she can never really have "normal" and that she's on her own journey to find out what her own burden of glorious purpose is.

"I think it might also be glorious purpose, as all Lokis are burdened with," Di Martino said. "She doesn't know what it is yet. I think there's definitely something unfinished about Sylvie and she's figuring out how to be happy and how to fight the good fight and how to make everything okay."

Will There be a Loki Season 3?

While Season 2 of Loki left off with major changes for Loki, Sylvie, and everyone thanks to Loki taking on his new role with the timeline, it's presently unclear if there will be a third season of the Marvel series, though Hiddleston has previously said that he's proud of where things ended up with Season 2.

"I truthfully don't know," Hiddleston said recently. "I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people has been such an honor."

Hiddleston has also said that he's not sure if he'll return as Loki in the overall MCU.

I don't know," he said. "I really don't know. I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me."

As for Sylvie, Di Martino says she also doesn't know when or where we'll see Sylvie again, but she'd like Sylvie to come back in a more action-oriented situation.

"I'd definitely like to see her fighting more," DiMartino said. "I just like bad-ss fighty Sylvie."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Loki are now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think? Are you hoping for more Loki? What do you think that Sylvie's version of "Glorious Purpose" is? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!