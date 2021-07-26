Loki Star Addresses Future of Kid Loki and the Young Avengers

✖

With a multiverse looming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future, Loki has been a truly intriguing show. Multiple versions of the trickster god from throughout all of existence converged in the series, some of whom took on significant roles in the show. Among them is "Kid Loki," a dangerous and unstable presence played by Jack Veal, who some fans are hoping might find his way onto a Young Avengers project of some kind, along with some of the other young or teen superheroes who have emerged in the MCU in recent years. With characters like Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and even Kate Bishop showing up on Disney+, it seems like a perfect time to try out some PG-rated MCU content for Disney+'s younger demographic.

At this point, though, that's all theoretical. According to Veal, he hasn't heard anything -- not just about Young Avengers, but about anything beyond Loki's show.

"It has already been such an amazing journey and I never expected to get this far," Veal told Comic Book Movie. "To make a step like that would be so surreal. I would love to do something as great as that, but as of now I haven't heard anything of the Young Avengers from Marvel."

The concept has a lot of upside to it, but of course, Marvel is always playing a game where they know what they're doing five years before anybody else. That means it's entirely possible the road to Young Avengers is already being charted, and it's equally possible all these actors wouldn't be so young anymore by the time Marvel has it in mind.

"I don't know where Kid Loki is going or if it is going anywhere, but what I do know is that Kid Loki is such an intricate and complex character (after him killing Thor especially) that an exploration of his backstory and what he does going forward would be awesome to see."

Loki picked up following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki escape captivity in Marvel's The Avengers and flee into the timeline. A second season of the hit show has been ordered, but not date has yet been set.

