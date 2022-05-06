Loki Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Lady Sif's Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

This was an exciting week for Marvel fans as the new episode of Loki featured the long-awaited return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The star cameoed in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. This appearance marks Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander will be returning yet again for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she just teased her upcoming appearance in her Instagram stories.

"The lady has returned... and she is here to stay," Alexander teased. You can check out a screenshot from her stories below:

This wasn't Alexander's only return post. She also shared a photo of herself with a TVA mug and posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo of her character's brutal haircut.

In March, Alexander wrapped filming her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will also see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed in April that he will be playing Zeus. Unfortunately, Hiddleston is not expected to return as Loki in the film.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show also stars feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant.

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

