Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Character's Five Best MCU Moments

In a new promotional video on behalf of Loki, franchise star Tom Hiddleston gave IMDb a look inside his own perception of Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe journey. The actor has been identified with Loki since he first appeared in Thor in 2011, and managed to appear in five Marvel movies and become the most fan-favorite villain in the universe. So...what did he like the most? Per a chat he had on IMDb's What To Watch, Hiddleston identified five essential Loki moments. To give a sense for how long Loki's journey really was, these moments take place between his first appearance and Thor: Ragnarok nearly a decade later.

The first moment, in Thor, is when Loki discovers he is adopted -- a moment that Hiddleston says he knew would be key even when he first read the script.

Next up is Loki's tete-a-tete with Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel's The Avengers. That beat helped to shape how Loki would deal with people outside of Asgard, and set up a lot about Black Widow that still hasn't fully resolved itself even after her death.

Next up is the moment where Thor visits Loki in the dungeon in Thor: The Dark World -- the scene where Loki is still using his illusions to present everything as okay when in fact he's a wreck served as a bit of a guiding light for the character.

Like everyone, Hiddleston was a big fan of the "Get help!" gag in Thor: Ragnarok, although he says it's because the scene was originally much simpler, and the idea of a childhood game being incorporated into it was something they added on the day.

Lastly, Hiddleston singled out the moment Loki declares himself Odinson, as he tried to stand up to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. That heroic sacrifice was, in many ways, the end of Loki's journey, even though we now get a version of him continuing on in the TV series.

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Di Martino, the show also stars feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in an unknown role. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

