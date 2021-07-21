Loki: Teletubbies Have Perfect Response to Season 1 Homage

✖

Earlier this year, Loki director Kate Herron revealed the series was, in part, inspired by the Teletubbies. According to the filmmaker, The Void was largely inspired by the rolling gardens found in the "dystopian" Teletubbies series. Now, the show's official social media accounts have countered in the best way possible — they've turned Dipsy into a Loki variant and made them their very own character poster.

Kate Herron even responded to the tweet, calling it the best moment of her career.

This is the best moment of my career 💚 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 20, 2021

The Teletubbies reference came in an interview with For All Nerds TV, when a visual effects vendor asked the director what she'd like The Void to look like. That's when Heroon revealed she thought it should be a unique mix of hope and despair, comparing the point at the end of time to an overgrown garden.

"I haven’t spoken about this yet, but the Teletubbies reference — it was Episode 5," Herron revealed. "I wanted The Void to feel like kind of an overgrown garden because it’s like this forgotten place. Essentially, I had pitched the British countryside because it looks a lot like that, but I remember talking to ILM, who we were making the effects with, and they were like, ‘Well, what are you thinking?’ I just couldn’t think, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, you know what it is? It’s like the Teletubbies, it’s like rolling hills of dystopia, and that’s what we’re going for.’ But it’s not sunny, it’s got this kind of mist. And that’s how the Teletubbies got into the show. Luckily they went with it."

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.